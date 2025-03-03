Ellie Lachance and Loomis Chaffee are the No. 2 seed in the Elite 8. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

It's time for the biggest week of the year in girls prep hockey: the playoffs.

The Elite 8 leads the all-out spring that finishes the season in the NEPSAC. The quarterfinals begin on Wednesday, and the semifinals are on Saturday. A champion will be crowned at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Taft School.

Williston Northampton enters the tournament as the wire-to-wire No. 1 seed during the regular season, coming in at 21-1-1. Loomis Chaffee is the No. 2 seed at 22-2-1. Meanwhile, Dexter Southfield (18-2-4) is No. 3, and Nobles (23-5-1) is No. 4.

So, how does every team stack up in this year's tournament?

Here's a team-by-team breakdown.