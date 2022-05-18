Prep coaches think Richard Gallant is a stud: Results from part 1 of our survey

Richard Gallant was widely seen as the best freshman in prep hockey last season. (Adam Richins/St. Mark's)

It’s hard to find a consensus opinion among the coaches of the New England prep school hockey teams on almost any topic. But we tried anyway.

And if there’s one dominant theme that emerged from New England Hockey Journal’s survey of NEPSAC head coaches this spring, it’s that Richard Gallant of St. Mark’s is a stud.

That’s the first takeaway from our survey, which sought to gauge coaches’ feelings on the past season and the state of hockey in the NEPSAC overall.

About the poll: Coaches from all conferences and from independent schools are represented in the survey, which granted anonymity to the coaches to allow them to speak freely.

We’ll break the survey into two parts: This first version, which reveals coaches’ reaction to on-ice performances, and a second version that will drop next week that will explore coaches’ feelings on the state of NEPSAC hockey now and its future.