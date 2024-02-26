Carter Meyer, an eighth-grader, leads Rivers in points with 37. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

While lots of focus is paid to the Elite 8 and there are a bunch of heavy hitters in the Large School Tournament, the Small School Tournament field is interesting.

There are some strong teams at the top. Rivers features some of the best young talent in the region, while St. Mark's, Canterbury and Frederick Gunn boast veterans hoping for one last run at a championship.

But then in the bottom four teams, each has a strength that could be a reason they go on runs.

Let's break down each team in the 2024 NEPSAC Small School Tournament.