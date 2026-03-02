New England Hockey Journal

NEPSAC boys Small School tournament 2026: Why each team could win

Michael Delaney and Holderness are the No. 1 seed in the Small School tournament. (Max Paro/Holderness)

The 2026 NEPSAC boys Small School tournament is here, and it's definitely the most top-heavy of the three.

Holderness, with its win over Kimball Union for the Lakes Region championship, enters as the No. 1 seed. Winchendon snagged the No. 2 seed after the best possible second half. Canterbury surprised teams all season, finishing as the No. 3 seed. And Rivers, despite all the talent lost from last season's team, got the No. 4 seed in the Small School.

But there's no doubt that No. 5 Berkshire, No. 6 St. George's, No. 7 New Hampton and No. 8 Pomfret are formidable foes.

Here's why each team has a shot at winning it all.

