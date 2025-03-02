Kimball Union won last year's Elite 8 title and will be No. 1 in the Small School bracket this season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The 2025 Piatelli/Simmons boys Small School Tournament bracket is out.

Kimball Union got the No. 1 seed after going 23-7-2 during the regular season, while Berkshire is the No. 2 seed at 23-6-1. Holderness (21-6-1) and Tilton (19-8-2) round out the top four seeds.

Last season, then-No. 3 Canterbury beat then-No. 1 Rivers for the Small School title. It was the program’s first championship in 30 years. With Canterbury out of the playoffs this season, a new Small School champion will be crowned.

This year’s title game will be at UConn on Sunday, March 9, at noon.