Boys

NEPSAC boys Small School tournament 2025: Full schedule, bracket and results

Kimball Union
Kimball Union won last year's Elite 8 title and will be No. 1 in the Small School bracket this season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The 2025 Piatelli/Simmons boys Small School Tournament bracket is out.

Kimball Union got the No. 1 seed after going 23-7-2 during the regular season, while Berkshire is the No. 2 seed at 23-6-1. Holderness (21-6-1) and Tilton (19-8-2) round out the top four seeds.

Last season, then-No. 3 Canterbury beat then-No. 1 Rivers for the Small School title. It was the program’s first championship in 30 years. With Canterbury out of the playoffs this season, a new Small School champion will be crowned.

This year’s title game will be at UConn on Sunday, March 9, at noon.

This page will be updated consistently throughout the tournament as results come in and future rounds become clear. Times and locations will be updated as soon as they are released.

Click or tap here to access the full bracket.

PREP PLAYOFFS: Elite 8 bracket | Large School bracket

Quarterfinals

  • March 5: No. 1 Kimball Union vs. No. 8 Frederick Gunn | TBD | TBD
  • March 5: No. 2 Berkshire vs. No. 7 Groton | TBD | Berkshire School
  • March 5: No. 3 Holderness vs. No. 6 Pomfret | TBD | Holderness School
  • March 5: No. 4 Tilton vs. No. 5 St. George’s | TBD | Tilton School

