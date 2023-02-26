If Dexter is to go far in the Large School Tournament, Sean Keohane will be a big reason why. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

It’s tournament season.

The Martin/Earl Large School Tournament seedings are out and we know the matchups. A few of the teams at the top had legitimate chances at the Elite 8 as recently as a week or so ago.

It should be very competitive in this tournament, as at first glance, there doesn’t appear to be an overwhelming favorite.

The quarterfinals will take place Wednesday, March 1 at campus sites. On Saturday, March 4, the semifinals will occur at campus sites. Then, on Sunday, March 5, the Large School championship will be held at St. Anselm College along with the Elite 8 and Small School championships.

In last season’s Large School Tournament, No. 2 Kent took down No. 1 Brunswick for the title.

We will have a separate story outlining our predictions for each matchup. Click here to view the full schedule and the matchups for the Elite 8 and Small School Tournaments.

Let’s take a close look at all eight teams in the Large School Tournament.