Vinnie D'Urso has led Tabor to the No. 1 seed in the Large School tournament. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Of the three playoff fields in NEPSAC boys hockey, the Large School group has the most potential for volatility.

Tabor and Cushing were in the thick of the Elite 8 field last week, but fell into the Large School tournament at the 11th hour. Tabor finished as the No. 1 seed, while Cushing slots in at No. 2. Phillips Andover, the reigning Large School champ, is the No. 3 seed, and Brunswick got the No. 4 spot.

The bottom four seeds, however, have compelling cases for a championship. No. 5 Thayer has quite a bit of high-end talent, No. 6 St. Paul's was a breakout team, No. 7 Deerfield has a top goalie in prep and No. 8 Choate can beat good teams.

But what will it take for each of these teams to finish as Large School champ?

Let's dive in.