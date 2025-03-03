Avon Old Farms is the No. 2 seed in the Large School Tournament. (Avon Old Farms School)

This version of the NEPSAC boys Large School Tournament has some heavy-hitters.

Belmont is the No. 1 seed after being in the Elite 8 race for quite a while, while Avon Old Farms, which won the Elite 8 in 2023, is the No. 2 seed. Phillips Andover and Thayer spent time in Elite 8 contention throughout the year and Governor's Academy was good from start to finish.

Kent, Westminster and Trinity-Pawling all have strengths that could lead them to upsetting top teams.

But what is the key to all eight teams winning? Let's dive in.