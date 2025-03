Kent is the defending Large School champion. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The 2025 Martin/Earl Large School Tournament is here.

Belmont Hill scored the No. 1 seed after going 19-6-2 in the regular season. Avon Old Farms earned the No. 2 seed at 17-7-1, while Phillips Andover (17-9-3) and Governor’s Academy (16-11-2) round out the top four.

Last season, then-No. 5 Kent caught fire, going on a run and beating then-No. 3 Dexter Southfield, 3-2, for the title.

This season’s championship will be held on Sunday, March 9, at UConn at 2 p.m.