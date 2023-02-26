Joe Connor has positioned himself nicely for Player of the Year consideration. (Avon Old Farms School)

The time has come — the Stuart/Corkery Elite 8 Tournament seedings are out and we know the matchups.

These are the eight best teams in prep hockey this year and all have worked incredibly hard to get here. All have more than earned the right to be here.

It’s a bit of a sprint, as the quarterfinals will take place Wednesday, March 1 at campus sites. On Saturday, March 4, the semifinals will occur at campus sites. Then, on Sunday, March 5, the Elite 8 championship will be held at St. Anselm College along with the Small School and Large School championships.

Click or tap here to view the full schedule for the 2023 Elite 8.

Last year, No. 5 Salisbury took down No. 3 Belmont Hill to win the championship.

We will have a separate story outlining our predictions for each matchup. Click or tap here to view the full schedule and the matchups for the Small School and Large School Tournaments.

Let’s dive into a preview of each team in the Elite 8.