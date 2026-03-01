Dexter secured the No. 1 seed in the Elite 8. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The 2026 Stuart/Corkery Elite 8 tournament is here, as the best eight teams in New England boys prep hockey battle for a title.

Dexter Southfield is the No. 1 seed after going 19-1-5 in the regular season. St. Mark’s snagged the No. 2 seed at 24-3-0, and Salisbury (23-4-2) and St. Sebastian’s (19-7-0) round out the top four seeds.

The championship game will be held at UConn on Sunday, March 8, at 5 p.m.

Last year’s championship featured two prep powerhouses who weren’t the top two seeds meeting: then-No. 4 Cushing taking down then-No. 3 Dexter Southfield in an instant classic. Dexter will look to avenge last year’s defeat.