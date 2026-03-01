New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

NEPSAC boys Elite 8 tournament 2026: Full schedule, bracket and results

Dexter secured the No. 1 seed in the Elite 8. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The 2026 Stuart/Corkery Elite 8 tournament is here, as the best eight teams in New England boys prep hockey battle for a title.

Dexter Southfield is the No. 1 seed after going 19-1-5 in the regular season. St. Mark’s snagged the No. 2 seed at 24-3-0, and Salisbury (23-4-2) and St. Sebastian’s (19-7-0) round out the top four seeds.

The championship game will be held at UConn on Sunday, March 8, at 5 p.m.

Last year’s championship featured two prep powerhouses who weren’t the top two seeds meeting: then-No. 4 Cushing taking down then-No. 3 Dexter Southfield in an instant classic. Dexter will look to avenge last year’s defeat.

This page will be updated consistently throughout the tournament as results come in and future rounds become clear. Times and locations will be updated as soon as they are released.

BOYS BRACKETS: Large School field | Small School field

Click or tap here to access the full bracket.

Quarterfinals

  • March 4: No. 1 Dexter Southfield vs. No. 8 Avon Old Farms | Time: TBA | Dexter Southfield
  • March 4: No. 2 St. Mark’s vs. No. 7 Belmont Hill | Time: TBA | St. Mark’s
  • March 4: No. 3 Salisbury vs. No. 6 Kimball Union | 5 p.m. | Westminster School
  • March 4: No. 4 St. Sebastian’s vs. No. 5 Hotchkiss | Time: TBA | St. Sebastian’s

GIRLS BRACKETS: Elite 8 field | Large School field | Small School field

NEPSAC boys Elite 8 tournament 2026: Full schedule, bracket and results

The 2026 Stuart/Corkery Elite 8 tournament is here, as the best eight teams in New England boys prep hockey battle for a title. Dexter Southfield…
