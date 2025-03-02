Justin Tavares and Deerfield are the No. 1 seed in this season's Elite 8. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The 2025 Stuart/Corkery Elite 8 Tournament is about to begin, with the best eight teams in boys prep hockey battling to become the top team in the NEPSAC.

Deerfield was awarded the No. 1 seed after going 21-4-0 in the regular season. St. Mark’s snagged the No. 2 seed at 23-4-2, and Dexter Southfield (19-5-1) and Cushing (20-7-2) round out the top four seeds.

The championship game will be held at UConn on Sunday, March 9, at 4 p.m.

Last season, the top two seeds met in the championship for the second year in a row. Then-No. 2 Kimball Union took down then-No. 1 Cushing, 4-1. Cushing has made it to two straight Elite 8 title games, losing both.