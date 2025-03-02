New England Hockey Journal

Boys

NEPSAC boys Elite 8 tournament 2025: Full schedule, bracket and results

Justin Tavares
Justin Tavares and Deerfield are the No. 1 seed in this season's Elite 8. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The 2025 Stuart/Corkery Elite 8 Tournament is about to begin, with the best eight teams in boys prep hockey battling to become the top team in the NEPSAC.

Deerfield was awarded the No. 1 seed after going 21-4-0 in the regular season. St. Mark’s snagged the No. 2 seed at 23-4-2, and Dexter Southfield (19-5-1) and Cushing (20-7-2) round out the top four seeds.

The championship game will be held at UConn on Sunday, March 9, at 4 p.m.

Last season, the top two seeds met in the championship for the second year in a row. Then-No. 2 Kimball Union took down then-No. 1 Cushing, 4-1. Cushing has made it to two straight Elite 8 title games, losing both.

This page will be updated consistently throughout the tournament as results come in and future rounds become clear. Times and locations will be updated as soon as they are released.

Click or tap here to access the full bracket.

PREP PLAYOFFS: Large School bracket | Small School bracket

Quarterfinals

  • March 5: No. 1 Deerfield vs. No. 8 Nobles | TBD | Deerfield Academy
  • March 5: No. 2 St. Mark’s vs. No. 7 Rivers | TBD | St. Mark’s School
  • March 5: No. 3 Dexter Southfield vs. No. 6 Salisbury | TBD | Dexter Southfield School
  • March 5: No. 4 Cushing vs. No. 5 Brunswick | TBD | TBD

