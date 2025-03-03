NEPSAC boys Elite 8 Tournament 2025: Breaking down every team

Evan Nee and his 51 points led St. Mark's to the No. 2 seed in the Elite 8. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

It's time for the big dance in New England boys prep hockey: the Elite 8.

Now comes the sprint that this entire season has come down to. The quarterfinals are on Wednesday, the semifinals are on Saturday and then a quick turnaround for the championship on Sunday at UConn.

While Dexter Southfield was the No. 1 team for most of the season, Deerfield overtook them and enters the Elite 8 as the No. 1 seed. St. Mark's comes in at No. 2, while Dexter and Cushing are the third and fourth seeds.

I want to make something clear before we start: I don't see a clear favorite in this grouping. I believe any of these eight teams could win it all.

Let's dive in to a team-by-team breakdown.