Neil Shea was co-scoring champion of Atlantic Hockey last season. (Sacred Heart Athletics)

When a skater is in a slump, he typically needs to see a puck go in to snap out of it.

That’s what happened for Neil Shea in his first season at Sacred Heart. After a disappointing two years at Northeastern, the Marshfield, Mass., native arrived to the Fairfield, Conn., campus with little confidence.

His first month in a Pioneers uniform was underwhelming, as the left wing just couldn’t find the back of the net.

Finally, in an early November game at Mercyhurst, Shea scored on a first-period power play. He added another goal later on, and that was all the transfer student needed.