When a skater is in a slump, he typically needs to see a puck go in to snap out of it.
That’s what happened for Neil Shea in his first season at Sacred Heart. After a disappointing two years at Northeastern, the Marshfield, Mass., native arrived to the Fairfield, Conn., campus with little confidence.
His first month in a Pioneers uniform was underwhelming, as the left wing just couldn’t find the back of the net.
Finally, in an early November game at Mercyhurst, Shea scored on a first-period power play. He added another goal later on, and that was all the transfer student needed.