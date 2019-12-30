NEHJ’s three stars of the weekend

Zach Metsa had a good weekend for Quinnipiac. (Getty Images)

We had a lot of New England college teams in action over the weekend, with two annual tournaments -- the Ledyard Classic in Hanover, N.H., hosting by Dartmouth, and the Catamount Cup in Burlington, Vt. and hosted by the University of Vermont -- plus a gaggle of interesting non-conference games.

On the prep side, it was quiet after a slew of traditional holiday tournaments, but we did have the Belmont Hill/Nichols tournament in Belmont, Mass. Then there was the Pete Frakes Winter Classic on the high school side. So, for a relatively quiet weekend on the hockey schedule, it was fairly busy.

Here's what you need to know about some of the best players and performances from the weekend, the last of 2019: