NEHJ’s preseason Hockey East All-Star teams for 2020-21

Boston College's Logan Hutsko had 19 goals and 14 assists in 2019-20. (Richard T. Gagnon/Getty Images)

The 2020-21 college hockey season is finally here. After over eight months in the dark, Hockey East teams will hit the ice this weekend.

Quite a few household names, including Providence’s Jack Dugan, UMass’ John Leonard, Boston College’s David Cotton and Boston University’s Trevor Zegras, have moved on to professional hockey.

Nonetheless, Hockey East will have quite a few marquee players in the league this season. Below is my preseason Hockey East All-Star teams with background and analysis on each player. It is the beginning of a myriad of articles previewing the 2020-21 Hockey East season.