NEHC: How Albertus Magnus fired a shot heard ‘round Division 3

Hobart, the dominant force in Division 3 hockey these last two-plus seasons, absorbed its first loss of the season Friday.

Not to an out-of-conference power. Not to one of the top teams chasing it in the New England Hockey Conference.

Nope, it came against a team in its debut season in the NEHC: Albertus Magnus, which in its years competing as an independent developed something of a reputation as a giant-killer.

The Falcons ended No. 1 Hobart’s NCAA-record 42 game unbeaten streak with a 3-2 overtime win at Ralph Walker Ice Rink in New Haven, Conn., with senior forward Zane Kindrachuk scoring the game-winner, probably the most famous goal in the program’s young Division 3 history.