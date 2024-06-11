New England Hockey Journal

Neck guards entering the mainstream with USA Hockey’s Aug. 1 mandate

USA Hockey's neck protection mandate for youth, girls and junior players as well as officials under the age of 18 begins Aug. 1.

Neck guards, as well as cut-resistant socks, sleeves and undergarments, long have been recommended by USA Hockey.

Soon, the recommendation for neck guards will become a requirement.

On Aug. 1, USA Hockey’s neck laceration protection mandate, which was approved on Jan. 28, will go into effect. The legislation applies to youth, girls and junior players in games and practices, as well as on-ice officials under the age of 18.

“I know throughout our organization, the overwhelming opinion was that the time is appropriate to modify our rules related to neck laceration protection,” USA Hockey executive director Pat Kelleher (Belmont, Mass.) said in a statement.

The legislation also continued the strong recommendation of neck laceration protection for adults, too.

To many, it was no surprise to see the requirement come to fruition.

