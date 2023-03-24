Matt Brown has been a big reason for BU's success this season. (Matt Woolverton)

MANCHESTER, N.H. – No. 2 Boston University and No. 4 Cornell will meet in Saturday’s final of the Manchester Regional with a trip to the Frozen Four on the line.

The Terriers won their first-round game rather easily, dispatching Western Michigan by a score of 5-1. The Big Red blanked defending champion and No. 1 Denver, 2-0, in the nightcap.

It sets up the regional final between the two former ECAC Hockey rivals and a pair of college hockey’s most historically significant programs.

Here are the takeaways from both games.