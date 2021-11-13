NCAA roundup: Unexpected starts fuel success, confidence in college season

Timmy Lovell (Hingham, Mass.) took advantage of the transfer rule and is making a big impact at Arizona State. (Sun Devil Athletics)

With NCAA back to a semblance of normalcy in 2021-22 after many programs closed up shop a season ago due to the Covid pandemic, while those who did have a 2020-21 campaign were limited, a quick look at the top performers around the country shows some unexpected surprises among the early statistical leaders.

The New England region boasts a group of these players who are natives, not to mention others with ties to the region who are making their presence felt on their respective teams.

Currently leading the nation in scoring is a product of France, who played most of his North American junior hockey career in the NAHL in Attleboro, Mass., with the Northeast Generals. Louis Boudon’s seven goals and 20 points for the Lake Superior State Lakers give him a share of the national scoring lead with Michigan Wolverines sophomore Kent Johnson, who was the fifth overall selection in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Bourdon is not alone on his club in terms of a hot offensive start, however. Boston College transfer Harrison Roy (Lakeville, Mass.) currently sits 25th in scoring with five goals and 13 points, while another former BC player in defenseman Timmy Lovell, now with Arizona State, is producing at more than a point-per-game clip as well.

Here are some early college hockey surprises with New England connections who are making key contributions around the nation.