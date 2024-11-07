New England Hockey Journal

College

NCAA Division 1 council votes to allow CHL players

The NCAA will now allow CHL players. (M. Anthony Nesmith/Getty Images)

Well, it finally happened.

On Thursday, the NCAA Division 1 council voted to allow players from the Canadian Hockey League to play college hockey. They’re eligible to begin participating Aug. 1, 2025. Recruiting those players can begin immediately.

The CHL includes the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), Western Hockey League (WHL) and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

Players are allowed to play in the CHL without losing NCAA eligibility so long as they aren’t compensated more than actual and necessary expenses for their participation. Those expenses include things such as equipment, ice time, medical treatment, lodging and transportation.

One thing to note is that the vote could also allow European players who have played in a professional environment.

These rules, however, have not been changed for Division 3.

There is still a lot to be worked out. But there is no doubt this is a seismic change for college hockey, as well as juniors.

