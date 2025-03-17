Nauset beats Medfield to win MIAA D3 boys title

Logan Poulin opened the scoring for Nauset en route to the Division 3 title. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

BOSTON — When Logan Poulin's goal was called off in the first minute of the third period, it looked like a bad trend was on the verge of continuing for Nauset.

Nauset went scoreless in its first championship appearance in 2004. The same was true last March. Through two periods on Sunday, they trailed and were held without a goal — again.

But Poulin, who entered Sunday with 83 points, finally broke that trend when he knocked a rebound past Medfield goalie Charlie Duggan. That awoke Nauset's offense, as it potted four more to win its first state title, 4-1.

With just under seven minutes to play, Nauset junior forward Jake Eldredge scored the eventual game-winning goal. He entered the offensive zone and used a defenseman as a screen, shooting it through him, off of Duggan's glove and in.