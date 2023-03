Nashoba celebrates Sam Mongeon's first-period goal in Sunday's final. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

BOSTON – Senior captain Joseph Quinn’s tally at the 4:08 mark of overtime gave Nashoba the MIAA Division 3 State Championship with a 2-1 win over Scituate.

Nashoba went on quite the run to winning the title.

Nashoba entered the tournament as the No. 11 seed. En route to the title, Matt Biggs’ team defeated No. 6 Marlboro, No. 3 Medfield and No. 10 Triton prior to taking down No. 1 Scituate on Sunday.

Here's a full recap and the prospect of the game.