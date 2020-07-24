NAHL Entry Draft: Cy Leclerc, Max Bogdanovich lead New England crop

Norwell, Mass., native Ryan MacDermott chipped in two goals and 11 assists for St. Sebastian's. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Twenty-four players from New England were selected in the 2020 North American Hockey League Entry Draft that took place Tuesday.

There were 33 other players with ties to the region, whether it be from playing here or committed to a college in New England, who also saw their names scroll across the draft results.

The NAHL Entry Draft results are always intriguing, since there are so many variables. The USHL sets a limit on 20-year-olds, so overage players are selected in the NAHL draft with the hopes that they might not make a USHL roster after previously playing in the league.