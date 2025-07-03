Myles Brosnan committed to Harvard on Wednesday. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Harvard has a good track record of developing defensemen. They likely have their next one in Myles Brosnan.

The Dexter Southfield commit announced his commitment to Harvard on Wednesday. Brosnan was a sophomore last season at Dexter, and normally would have had to wait until Aug. 1 to commit. But the late '07 accelerated and became a senior.

He is slated to be back with Dexter this coming season.

Brosnan was one of the best defensemen in prep this past winter, scoring nine goals and 36 points in 28 games. He was a beast in the postseason, scoring once and assisting twice on Dexter's goals to come back and beat Salisbury, 3-2, in the Elite 8 quarterfinals. He assisted on three more goals in the win over Rivers and the championship loss to Cushing.

The Sioux City Musketeers picked him in the fourth round of the USHL Phase 2 Draft this spring.

The Winchester, Mass., native is a breakout machine. He's confident with the puck and has high levels of patience. He can run a power play and always finds ways to create offense. In his own zone, he's responsible and can be tasked with shutting down top opposing players. He has good size at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds.