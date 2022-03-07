MVP Dylan Hryckowian and the All-NEPSAC prep hockey Elite 8 tournament team

Dylan Hryckowian helped lead Salisbury to the Elite 8 title. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Presenting our top performers and all-tournment team from the NEPSAC boys hockey tournament after Salisbury defeated Belmont Hill to claim the Elite 8 title on Sunday.

Elite 8 tournament MVP

Dylan Hryckowian

Salisbury, 5/19/04, RW, right shot, 5-9/154

NCAA commit: Northeastern

As he was for most of the prep school hockey season, Hryckowian was the best player on the ice in the two Salisbury games I was in attendance for. He scored a pretty goal against both Dexter Southfield and Belmont Hill. His speed, skill, and vision made him a dangerous threat throughout the tournament. Critics and naysayers can point to his size, but he did a lot more to earn the attention of NHL scouts than many players on NHL Central Scouting. At a certain point, production and track record has to be valued over untapped potential.