Mount St. Charles, Hendricken to share state title in Rhode Island

Mount Saint Charles and rival Bishop Hendricken won't get the chance to settle things on the ice. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

For the second straight year, there will not be a championship series in High School Boys Division I Rhode Island Interscholastic League Hockey.

Mount St. Charles Academy (Woonsocket) was scheduled to take on Bishop Hendricken High School (Warwick) in a best-of-three series, but due to a positive COVID-19 test in the Mount program, the series was canceled and both schools were named co-champions.

Last year, Mount was scheduled to take on La Salle Academy (Providence) in the championship, but due to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, that series was not played, either.

