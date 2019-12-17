Morning hat trick: Three things you need to know

Loomis set the pace in the win over Choate to go to 6-0. (Paul Grant/NEHJ)

Here’s your daily dose of knowledge to get you going in the morning, with a focus on New England hockey and connections to it.

1. Loomis Chaffee has it going on

We’ll find out later whether or not Loomis Chaffee has broken into the top 10 of the weekly NEHJ Coaches Poll, but one thing is for certain: those Pelicans can fly. If Monday’s 2-1 win over Choate is any indication, coach J.R. Zavisza has his team churning, wheeling and pushing the opposition with speed. With the win, the Pelicans lifted their record this season to an astounding 6-0. Equally impressive is that every win except one has been by one goal, meaning tight D and no funny business when it comes to taking costly penalties. Loomis faces Berkshire, Trinity-Pawling and Gunnery at the Avon Old Farms Christmas Hockey Classic. Stay tuned.

Advertisement

2. McElaney commits to Colby

As reported late last night in Jeff Cox’s recruiting roundup, Dexter Southfield senior right wing Johnny McElaney has committed to Colby College. McElaney (Walpole, Mass.), is in his fourth season at the Brookline, Mass., prep school. McElaney has 58 points through his first three seasons at Dexter Southfield, which is coached by Danny Donato.

3. Acciari nets a Cat trick

Former Friar and Kent School captain Noel Acciari (Johnston, R.I.) scored his first career hat trick in the Florida Panthers’ 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Monday night. According to the official Providence College Twitter feed, Acciari’s trio was the eighth hat trick scored in the NHL by a former Friar. Acciari, part of a New England posse in Florida, now has eight goals on the season, two shy of his career best, set over 60 games with the Boston Bruins in 2017-18.