Milton’s O’Brien headlines locals selected in PWHL Draft

Casey O'Brien (Milton, Mass.) went to the New York Sirens at third overall. (Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Shortly after winning a national championship and earning the Patty Kazmaier Award as the top player in women's college hockey, former Wisconsin standout Casey O'Brien was among the headliners taken in the 2025 PWHL Draft.

O'Brien (Milton, Mass.) went third overall to the New York Sirens.

The right-shot forward led the nation with 88 points (26 goals) in 41 games en route to a third national title. O'Brien, who was also named a first-team All-American, finished her collegiate career 97 goals and 274 points in 182 games with the Badgers, passing Boston Fleet forward Hillary Knight as the program's all-time leading scorer.

The Sirens selected O'Brien moments after selecting Colgate's Kristýna Kaltounková with the first overall pick. Kaltounková is a former prep standout at Vermont Academy. No player in prep has scored more goals in a single season since she had 45 at Vermont in 2019-20.

Three other locals heard their names called during Tuesday's draft.