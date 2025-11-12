Milton Academy: What to expect in boys prep hockey in 2025-26

Justin Garvey stood out in his first year as a defenseman. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

It wasn't all that long ago that Milton went 17-5-5 en route to securing the No. 3 seed in the Elite 8. That was 2023.

In the two seasons since, Milton has failed to make the postseason, with win totals of 11 and 10.

Head coach Jim Gaudet, however, looks to have the Mustangs back on track entering this season. It's his third year, and the roster seems to be in the best shape it's been in since he took over.

Milton was young last season with 10 sophomores. With those players now becoming upperclassmen, dividends should be showing.

"Hopefully, we're going to see this year that experience paid off," Gaudet said. "All those guys have been having good falls for various split-season teams. We've got quite a few good players returning, and then we've got some exciting new players. I've liked what I've seen so far."

Can Milton get back into the postseason? Could the Mustangs even make a push for the Elite 8?