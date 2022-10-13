Dylan Hunt will be looked upon to step up this season for Milton Academy. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

For two years in a row, Milton Academy has had its fair share of adversity.

The Mustangs, like all prep programs, were forced to endure the restrictions the COVID-19 pandemic placed on the program in 2020-21. Then last year Milton Academy had a brand new roster, as was evident in its 10-11-2 record.

“It was a good year,” head coach Paul Cannata (West Roxbury, Mass.) said. “But at the same time, certainly a little frustrating.”

The frustrating part came when the Mustangs only captured one win in a 10-game stretch between Dec. 19 and Feb. 16. In those 10 games, six were one- or two-goal losses.