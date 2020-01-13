New England Hockey Journal

Mike Lee and Sacred Heart making a statement

Senior defenseman Mike Lee led Sacred Heart in scoring just before Christmas. (Steve McLaughlin/Sacred Heart Athletics)

For Sacred Heart University senior defenseman Mike Lee, coming home might have been one of the best decisions he’s ever made.

Three years ago, Lee (Hamden, Conn.) was finishing up a two-year stint on the blue line at the University of Vermont, when he decided to transfer back to Connecticut and play for the Pioneers. After sitting out the requisite transfer year, it’s proven to have been a more than solid move, as the 6-foot, 190-pound Lee led all Sacred Heart players with 19 assists and 21 points, both career highs, just before Christmas.

He also had put together a personal 10-game points streak through a 4-2 win over Robert Morris on Dec. 8, SHU’s last game before the holiday break that also boosted its winning streak to five games. The Pioneers improved to 11-6-1 overall and 10-4 in Atlantic Hockey and had fashioned an 8-1 mark in their previous nine outings that pushed them to 20th in the Pairwise Rankings.

