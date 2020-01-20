BC-BU game a dream come true for Hardman

Boston College freshman Mike Hardman scored a goal Saturday against BU. (John Quackenbos/BC Athletics)

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Mike Hardman was the only Boston College freshman to get on the score sheet Saturday night as the Eagles defeated archival Boston University, 4-3, at a sold-out Conte Forum.

Hardman finding the back of the net in his first BC-BU game was fitting on a number of levels. Of the five BC rookies who have played in games this winter, he’s the only one who hails from Massachusetts and the only one who isn’t drafted by a NHL organization.

Furthermore, Saturday’s clash between the Commonwealth Avenue foes marked the first time Hardman was hoping the Eagles came out on top in one of college hockey’s most storied rivalry. That’s because his grandfather, Bob Sylvia, wore the scarlet and white while playing for the Terriers from 1962-65.