Boston Junior Bruins goaltender Thomas Gale, a Holy Cross commit, in the 2020 USPHL NCDC All-Star Game (Leyna Kmiechick/USPHL)

The 2020-21 hockey season is set to begin next week in the New England region. With the Boston Bruins in the midst of yet another Stanley Cup run, junior hockey and youth hockey in the six New England states are ready for go time.

Split-season and full-season Midget and Bantam teams will take to the ice for the first time this season next Monday and Tuesday at the River Rats Jamboree. The following weekend will be the first marquee event on the calendar with the Eastern Alliance Labor Day Tournament.

The showcases and tournaments set for the end of August and September won’t be void of challenges. Many of the events, usually set for Massachusetts at rinks in Marlboro, Canton, Foxboro and Attleboro, have been moved to sheets in Connecticut and New Hampshire.