Middlesex League spotlight: Cullen Emery helps Reading tie Belmont

By

Landyn Greatorex scored in the second half to help Reading salvage a tie with Belmont on Wednesday. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

READING, Mass. — After falling behind 2-0 to visiting Belmont, Reading capitalized on two power plays to salvage a 2-2 tie in Middlesex League action at Burbank Arena on Wednesday evening.

The Middlesex League plays two 22:30 halves this year, due to coronavirus protocols. On goals from Cam Fici and Matthew Pomer, the Marauders took a 2-0 lead to the intermission. The Rockets got man-advantage tallies in the second half from Landyn Greatorex and Johnny Vedder.

Reading’s top line, centered by freshman Cullen Emery, has a lot of potential. On paper, the Rockets should be better than they are. Belmont has a solid first line of its own, led by the Fici brothers, Ben and Cam. The duo have good speed and chemistry together.

