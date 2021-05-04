Mid Fairfield upset in semifinals of USA Hockey 15 Only National Championship

Mid Fairfield lost in a shootout to Florida Alliance in Sunday afternoon’s semifinal of the 15 Only bracket.

EULESS, Texas — Mid Fairfield’s chance at bringing home the national championship ended in excruciating fashion at the USA Hockey 15 Only National Championship.

One of the top teams in the 2005 birth year for many years, Mid Fairfield lost in a shootout to Florida Alliance in Sunday afternoon’s semifinals. The team, coached by Marty St. Louis and Adam Delgado, was the region’s top hope of winning a national championship at any age division.

Mid Fairfield cruised through the first two games of pool play, downing Team Alaska, 10-3, and Team Wisconsin, 3-0. Surprisingly, Mid Fairfield was upset, 5-3, by North Jersey Avalanche in the final game of pool play. After a 4-1 win over the Buffalo Junior Sabres in Saturday’s quarterfinal, the team bowed out by a score 2-1 at the hands of the Florida Alliance.