Mid Fairfield Jr. Rangers 14-U Showcase: Top prospects

Mid Fairfield Jr. Rangers went 5-0 at the showcase.

STAMFORD, Conn. -- Ten of the top 14-U teams in the country, along with a lot of terrific prospects on those teams, converged on Chelsea Piers over the weekend for the Mid Fairfield Jr. Rangers Showcase.

In addition to Mid Fairfield, the tournament host and champion, Boston Jr. Eagles, Belle Tire, Chicago Mission, Florida Alliance, Honeybaked, Los Angeles Jr. Kings, New Jersey Colonials, Philadelphia Hockey Club, and Team Illinois participated in the three-day event.

The Mid Fairfield Jr. Rangers Showcase brought a lot of watchful eyes, including coaches from top college hockey programs, NHLPA agents, USA Hockey personnel, and other scouts and coaches. It was a terrific and well-run event all under one roof at the two-sheet facility.