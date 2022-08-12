Michael Fisher eager to show Sharks they made the right pick

Michael Fisher of St. Mark's was drafted by San Jose at pick No. 76. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

He has a great memory — a major reason he became valedictorian of his prestigious high school. But Michael Fisher’s recollection of one of the greatest experiences of his 18-year-old life is, well, a bit murky.

Sitting in the stands of Bell Centre in Montreal, site of the National Hockey League Entry Draft, the St. Mark’s School graduate, a 6-foot-2, 198-pound defenseman, heard the announcement that the San Jose Sharks had drafted him in the third round.

He exchanged hugs with his parents, Brian and Marion, his sister, Mary Jane, and his girlfriend. He shook hands with a handful of people. Then he received congratulations on being pick No. 76 pick from Sharks executives, including new general manager Mike Grier (Holliston, Mass.), and put on a Sharks cap and jersey.

At least that’s what he believes happened.

“I kind of blacked out,” Fisher said with a laugh a couple of hours after his dream of being drafted came true.