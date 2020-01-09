MIAA: Wilmington downs Wakefield, 3-1

Wilmington took on Wakefield in action on Tuesday.

STONEHAM, Mass. -- After falling behind 1-0, Wilmington took advantage of special teams to slip past Wakefield, 3-1, on Tuesday night at Stoneham Arena in a Middlesex League showdown.

Wakefield got on the board first when junior Brogan Chambers found Joey O'Brien in the slot for a goal. The Warriors, without a few key players, had several chances to keep the momentum in their favor, but puck luck wasn't on their side.

Wilmington evened the score, 1-1, later in the first period when sophomore Riley Fitzgerald lit the lamp with a one-timer from the left wing circle on the power play. Junior defenseman CJ Petrie picked up the primary assist.