Arlington Catholic celebrates its upset win over BC High in the Round of 32. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

There weren’t a lot of surprising results in any of the four brackets after the Round of 32 in the MIAA hockey tournament.

The only real upset that had people blinking an eye was in Division 1 where No. 8 BC High fell to No. 25 Arlington Catholic, 3-2. Other than that, things pretty much went chalk as the four divisional tournaments enter the Sweet 16.

Defending champion and top-seeded St. John’s Prep made headlines with its 11-0 thumping of No. 33 Lexington. Calls for the return of the Super 8 and questions about why so many teams were in the field became the talk around the rink and on social media.

There were a number of other blowouts in Division 1's Round of 32, but there were a few notable close games. No. 6 Arlington needed overtime to put away No. 27 Westford Academy. Heavily favored Braintree and Marshfield both avoided disaster with 1-0 wins over Weymouth and Needham.

In Division 2, defending champ and top-seeded Tewksbury eked out a 2-1 win with the game-winning goal coming with just 37 seconds left.

I’ve watched four games so far in tournaments from Division 1 and Division 2. Here are 10 takeaways from the action: