MIAA Super 8: A look back and ahead

Super 8: Arlington defeated St. John’s Prep, 3-1, on March 1, 2020 at Stoneham Arena. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

There has been no shortage of drama and thrilling stories through the first eight games of the 2020 MIAA Division 1A Super 8.

Four of the eight have been decided by one goal, including an overtime contest. In the double elimination format, No. 5 Xaverian and No. 7 Burlington have been bounced from the tournament.

No. 1 Arlington and No. 3 Pope Francis will play this Saturday for the right to come out of the winner’s bracket and earn a spot in the championship game March 15 at TD Garden. The remaining four teams, including two-defending champion BC High will have to fight it out in the loser’s bracket.