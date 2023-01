Anthony Palmer was outstanding for St Mary's against Hingham Monday. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

LYNN, Mass. — In a battle of top five teams on Monday afternoon at a packed Connery Skating Rink, Hingham and St. Mary’s played to a 1-1 tie.

It was a fun game to watch, as there was plenty of intensity. The contest was chippy at times with a few after-the-whistle scrums and big hits.

It was clear this non-league game meant a lot to both teams, despite no natural rivalry.

Here is a full recap, as well as standouts from the game.