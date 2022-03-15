MIAA Semifinals: Marlboro, Watertown secure spots on championship Sunday

Stoneham HS junior Danny Storella was one of the top performers in the MIAA semifinal round despite a loss to Watertown. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

LOWELL, Mass. – Watertown and Marlboro won their respective semifinal games at the MIAA State Tournament on Monday night at the Tsongas Center.

In the first game, Watertown edged Middlesex League cohort Stoneham by a score of 4-3. With the win, the Raiders advance to Sunday’s Division 4 championship game at the TD Garden. Watertown will face the winner of Tuesday’s game between Norwell and Sandwich.

Joining them in Boston on Sunday will be Marlboro as the Panthers won the nightcap, 3-2. Lynnfield was on the losing edge of the Division 3 semifinal. Marlboro is slated to take on the winner of Scituate and Hanover. Times for Sunday’s championship games won’t be released until all matchups are set.