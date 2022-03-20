MIAA state championships scoreboard: Sandwich, Hanover win titles

(Getty Images)

BOSTON — The 2022 MIAA state hockey tournament final games are being played at TD Garden on Sunday.

New England Hockey Journal is on hand to take in the action and will update this post with scores and quick summaries as the day’s games occur.

MIAA Hockey State Finals Schedule

9:00 a.m. – Division 4 Boys – Sandwich 3, Watertown 2 (2OT)

11:00 a.m. – Division 3 Boys – Hanover 5, Marlboro 3

1:00 p.m. – Division 2 Girls – Canton vs. Algonquin

3:15 p.m. – Division 2 Boys – Tewksbury vs. Canton

5:45 p.m. – Division 1 Girls – Austin Prep vs. Arlington

7:45 p.m. – Division 1 Boys – St. John’s Prep vs. Xaverian

Division 4 Boys: Sandwich 3, Watertown 2 (2OT)

In the first game of the day, the Sandwich Blue Knights scored in double overtime to win the Division 4 championship after battling back from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits. Jack Connolly scored at 1:46 of the second overtime session in 3-on-3 play, rifling a shot past goaltender Casey Williams.

Watertown’s Mason Andrade started the scoring with a power play tally on a backhand rebound he lifted over goaltender Mitchell Norkevicius at 8:34 of the 1st period. Sandwich countered with just 8.5 seconds left in the 1st on Colin McIver’s shot off the rush that beat starter Jared Norton on the short side.

The two teams traded goals in the second frame. Colin Campbell’s breakaway tally gave Watertown a 2-1 lead when he faked backhand, getting Norkevicius to commit, then pulled the puck to his forehand and slid it into the open side at 8:15. Sandwich forward Caleb Richardson answered with a power play strike, beating Norton high glove.

In the third period, Watertown put Williams into the net for Norton, and the teams went scoreless until Connolly sent Sandwich home victorious in sudden death. Watertown held the advantage in shots, 33 to 21.

Division 3 Boys: Hanover 5, Marlboro 3

Hanover defeated Marlboro on the strength of freshman Michael Munroe’s two-goal, two-assist effort. Senior captain Robbie Hanna added a pair of goals, including the empty-netter with 41.7 seconds left to lift the Hawks over the Panthers.

Hanover took a 2-0 lead in the first period on tallies from Munroe and Hanna, but Marlboro battled back with two goals in under a minute from defenseman Luc Masse and senior captain Marcus Chrisafideis.

In the second period, Thao Lanagan scored for Hanover, but Marlboro pulled even at 3 apiece with a Mark Evangelous score.

Hanover’s Max DaSilva broke the tie with a power play goal, standing up as the game-winner to secure the title.