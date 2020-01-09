MIAA: Reading blanks Woburn, 3-0

Reading and Woburn players during warmups before Wednesday's game.

READING, Mass. -- Three consecutive Reading games have ended in shutouts, but the Rockets were finally on the right side of one Wednesday night at Burbank Ice Arena.

Reading defeated Middlesex League rival Woburn, 3-0, thanks to goals from juniors Trevor Owens and Landyn Greatorex and senior Cam Lawhorne. Senior Dylan Emery picked up the shutout in net.

Owens put the Rockets up 1-0 on a wrist shot off a bad neutral zone turnover. Greatorex gave Mark Doherty's team a 2-0 advantage when he put home a juicy rebound from the left wing circle. Lawhorne's tally came from nearly 200 feet away with the Woburn net empty for an extra attacker.