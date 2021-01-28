New England Hockey Journal

High Schools

MIAA prospect watch: St. Mary’s, Austin Prep skate to 3-3 tie

By

Kyle LoNigro scored a goal in St. Mary's 3-3 tie against Austin Prep. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

LYNN, Mass. — Austin Prep rallied from down two goals to earn a hard-fought 3-3 tie against St. Mary’s on the road at Connery Rink on Wednesday.

Colby Magliozzi, Kyle LoNigro and Dante D’Ambrosio paced the host Spartans to a 3-1 lead midway through the second period. Jacob Duval scored twice and Robert McDonald also found the back of the net for the visiting Cougars.

It was a matchup between two teams that have stayed close to the top of the standings in the Catholic Central League over the past decade. The game had its positive moments, but it was also riddled with sloppy play that you’d expect in a season that has been disjointed due to stoppages and lack of practice time due to the coronavirus.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

MIAA: Freshman Josh Itri sparks Sandwich past Barnstable in Cape & Islands action

BOURNE, Mass. — After falling down 1-0, Sandwich scored three unanswered goals to defeat Barnstable 3-1 on Thursday afternoon at Gallo Arena. Seniors Tim Clark…
Read More

MIAA: Nolan Leonard shines as Braintree, Milton skate to 3-3 tie

RANDOLPH, Mass. — Milton High School rallied from two separate two-goal deficits to earn a 3-3 tie with Braintree on Wednesday afternoon at Zapustas Ice…
Read More

Recruiting: Mount Saint Charles forward Jayden Sison commits to Princeton

Mount Saint Charles 18-U right wing Jayden Sison committed to Princeton, it was announced over the weekend. The ’03 from Paoli, Pa., is in his…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter