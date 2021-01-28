MIAA prospect watch: St. Mary’s, Austin Prep skate to 3-3 tie

Kyle LoNigro scored a goal in St. Mary's 3-3 tie against Austin Prep. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

LYNN, Mass. — Austin Prep rallied from down two goals to earn a hard-fought 3-3 tie against St. Mary’s on the road at Connery Rink on Wednesday.

Colby Magliozzi, Kyle LoNigro and Dante D’Ambrosio paced the host Spartans to a 3-1 lead midway through the second period. Jacob Duval scored twice and Robert McDonald also found the back of the net for the visiting Cougars.

It was a matchup between two teams that have stayed close to the top of the standings in the Catholic Central League over the past decade. The game had its positive moments, but it was also riddled with sloppy play that you’d expect in a season that has been disjointed due to stoppages and lack of practice time due to the coronavirus.