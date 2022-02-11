New England Hockey Journal

High Schools

MIAA Power Rankings: Catholic Memorial rises to the top

By

Matt Harvey
Matt Harvey (Braintree, Mass.) and the Catholic Memorial Knights sit atop the Catholic Conference. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

After pegging St. John’s Prep and Xaverian as the teams to beat in Massachusetts high school hockey this winter, I came to the realization Wednesday that there could be a team I was overlooking.

Thanks to a 6-3 win over St. John’s Prep at Warrior Ice Arena, Catholic Memorial became kings of the Catholic Conference. Larry Rooney’s squad jumped out to a 4-0 lead, got a scare when it went to 4-3, before securing victory.

The top-32 teams will make the Division 1 state tournament this year. While not all the top teams in the MIAA reside in Division 1, it will certainly be an intriguing playoff with the Super 8 gone for now. Single elimination means anything can happen, but the cream certainly appears to have risen to the top.

Without further ado, here’s my latest update for the top teams in Massachusetts high school hockey, regardless of division:

