MIAA power rankings: Belmont moves up in latest top 10

Shay Donahue was impactful for Belmont in the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The cream continues to rise to the top in Massachusetts high school hockey action this winter. With less than three weeks left in the regular season, the playoff picture in MIAA Division 1 is becoming clearer.

Defending state champion St. John’s Prep continues to pace the field with Catholic Conference foe Catholic Memorial being the stiffest challenge. The two heavyweights will clash Monday in a make-up game of one that was canceled in January.

Hingham and Arlington, the two top public school teams in the state, will meet in the final of the Doherty Division of the second annual Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament this Sunday.

PREVIOUS RANKINGS: Check out how the rankings have changed since Jan. 31

The Harbormen have a chance to state their case as a contender for the Division 1 crown when they go up against Catholic Memorial Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Pilgrim Arena.