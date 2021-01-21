MIAA: Nolan Leonard shines as Braintree, Milton skate to 3-3 tie

Milton's Luke Calcagno scored a goal in Wednesdays's 3-3 tie with Braintree. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

RANDOLPH, Mass. — Milton High School rallied from two separate two-goal deficits to earn a 3-3 tie with Braintree on Wednesday afternoon at Zapustas Ice Arena.

Charlie DiMartino scored twice and Nolan Leonard also found the back of the net for Braintree. Eoin Faherty, Owen Radley and Luke Calcagno were the goal scorers for Milton.

Braintree was the better team, outshooting Milton by a more than two-to-one ratio, by my unofficial count. But the Wamps were doomed by a couple of sloppy puck touches that proved costly, fluky goals and questionable officiating. Braintree scored a fourth goal on an odd-man rush, but the referee who was out of position blew the play dead.