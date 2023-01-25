New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
High Schools

MIAA hockey: Standouts from Belmont’s win over Wakefield

By

Cam Fici
Cam Fici continues to be one of the top players in the MIAA. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

STONEHAM, Mass. – Not that there’s been any doubt for a long time, but in case there was, Cam Fici proved that he’s the best goal scorer in the MIAA on Tuesday night.

The senior right wing scored a hat trick in Belmont’s 3-1 victory over Middlesex League foe Wakefield at Stoneham Arena. The tone of the game changed quickly midway through the first period when Fici struck twice in a short period of time.

He added another one in the second period to put the icing on the cake.

Here's a full recap of the game and standouts.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

MIAA D1 boys hockey coaches poll: Arlington, Marshfield move up

The competition is getting more fierce by the week in MIAA Division 1 boys hockey. Fans will get an even better look at the Ed…
Read More
Cam Fici

MIAA hockey: Standouts from Belmont’s win over Wakefield

STONEHAM, Mass. – Not that there’s been any doubt for a long time, but in case there was, Cam Fici proved that he’s the best…
Read More

2005 New England boys college hockey commitments

Through a variety of pathways, lots of players routinely join New England's college hockey programs. Many come from this region, while others make their way…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter